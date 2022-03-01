Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $49,507,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,804.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

