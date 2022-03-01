Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trade Desk by 850.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 594,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 531,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 229.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 181,725 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 665.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

TTD opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,375. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.