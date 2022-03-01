Monster Beverage Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monster Beverage in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

MNST opened at $84.40 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

