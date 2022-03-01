MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MongoDB stock opened at $381.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.80.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

