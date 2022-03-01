Monetha Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.84 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $320,362.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00035063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00106561 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

