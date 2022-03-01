monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.91. monday.com has a 12-month low of $121.96 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

