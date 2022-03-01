Moffett Nathanson Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.22.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $198.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.