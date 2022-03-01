Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $937,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

