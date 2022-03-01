MML Investors Services LLC Sells 564 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.