MML Investors Services LLC Sells 16,541 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

