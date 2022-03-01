MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $4,198,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,470,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

