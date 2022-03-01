MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

