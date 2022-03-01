MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

