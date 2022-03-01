MML Investors Services LLC Has $674,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

