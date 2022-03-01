MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

