Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.29. 1,049,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $207.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

