MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 23.4% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,943.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.16 or 0.06656554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00255849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.04 or 0.00747046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00068988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00397758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00202311 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

