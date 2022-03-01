Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.