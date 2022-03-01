MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,499. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,238 shares of company stock worth $348,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

