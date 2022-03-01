MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $10.41 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00023850 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $112.64 million and approximately $217,372.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00227983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,821,067 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

