Millennium Management LLC Sells 46,929 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,441,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after buying an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $25.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

