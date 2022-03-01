Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1,198.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,605 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

