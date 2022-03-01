Millennium Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

