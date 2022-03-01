Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,951,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

