Millennium Management LLC Buys 108,434 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 466.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,434 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

