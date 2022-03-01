Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 925 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $323,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Otter Tail by 248.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 18.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

