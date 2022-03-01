Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 316 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

