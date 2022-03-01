Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,264 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,881,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

