Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $4,408,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,779,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.