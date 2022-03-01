Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $643,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $13,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -727.00 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.