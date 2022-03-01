Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 867 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after buying an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 191,007 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

