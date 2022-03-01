Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

MTPOF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

