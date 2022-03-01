Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MTAL remained flat at $$9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.