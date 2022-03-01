Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MSLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. Merus Labs International shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 21,975 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65.
About Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL)
Read More
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.