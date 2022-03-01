Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. 1,269,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,043. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $315.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.49.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 541,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 532,347 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

