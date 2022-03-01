Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNUG stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

