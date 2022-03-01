Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($286.52) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

