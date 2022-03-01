MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $17.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,121.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,424. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 658.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

