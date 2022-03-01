MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.24

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.24 and last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 291945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

