Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the January 31st total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,917,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 4,694,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,575. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Marijuana Inc, HempMeds and Kannaway. Medical Marijuana Inc operates as the parent company of all divisions. HempMeds distributes hemp oil in the US and internationally.

