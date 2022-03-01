MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Buys 4,700 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $26,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,047 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $22,582.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

