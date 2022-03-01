MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDwerks stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. MDwerks has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

MDwerks Company Profile

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

