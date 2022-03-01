McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

MCD stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. The company has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.84. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $20,546,728,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

