Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

