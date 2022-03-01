McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.