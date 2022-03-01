McAdam LLC Sells 809 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,134. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

