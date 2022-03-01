McAdam LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

