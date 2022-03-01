McAdam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

MNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

