McAdam LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,777. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

