McAdam LLC Has $15.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

VOE traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. 8,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

